FoxNext Games has acquired game developer Cold Iron Studios, which is making a science fiction shooter set in the universe of the Alien films.

The PC and console game will help FoxNext, which has had a focus on mobile games so far, expand its footprint across more platforms.

The studio’s first game represents FoxNext Games’ ambition to deliver new Triple-A offerings across numerous fan favorite properties and original games.

“Cold Iron Studios has amazing design, craftsmanship, and development talent that we are excited to welcome at FoxNext Games as we pursue our goal to build a multi-platform, multi-genre portfolio of great games,” FoxNext Games president Aaron Loeb, in a statement. “I am a personal fan of Cold Iron’s previous work and all of us at FoxNext Games are thrilled to be working with them as they create an action-packed persistent world, steeped in the mysteries of this beloved Alien universe.”

Cold Iron Studios was started by industry veterans who made games such as Neverwinter, Metroid Prime 3, BioShock Infinite, City of Heroes and many others. Cold Iron leadership includes CEO Craig Zinkievich, chief technology officer Shannon Posniewski and creative director Matt Highison.

“We believe in FoxNext’s vision and we are thrilled about the opportunity to explore an amazing and rich universe,” Zinkievich said in a statement. “Our background in building online worlds and taking established franchises to the next level in interactive entertainment is a precise fit with our product roadmap ahead; we can’t wait to share more information soon.”

FoxNext Games’ first title Marvel, developed by FoxNext Los Angeles, was announced in late 2017. The mobile free-to-play title is a squad-based role-playing game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel universe. Marvel Strike Force is slated to launch in 2018.

Cold Iron Studios has 25 employees in San Jose, California, and it was founded in 2015.