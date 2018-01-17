Microsoft has announced that the 15-inch version of its new Surface Book 2 laptop is now open for preorders in 17 new markets.

The news comes three months to the day since the tech giant first unveiled its Surface Book successors, which sported upgraded specs and an additional 15-inch screen version for those who like larger laptops. The 13.5-inch incarnation has been on sale since mid-November in all existing Surface markets, while the 15-inch version has only been available in the U.S. up until now.

From today, however, the 15-inch Surface Book 2 will be open for preorders in: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models will go on sale between February and April in a further 17 markets, including India, Italy, Korea, Portugal, Spain, and Thailand.

Microsoft introduced the first iteration of the Surface Book back in 2015 and went on to launch a refreshed version of the laptop a year later, one that sports an upgraded Nvidia GPU, more RAM, and longer battery power. The Surface Book 2 starts at around $1,500 and $2,500 for the 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions respectively, though the price can go all the way up to $3,000, depending on the technical configuration you choose.

Put simply, the Surface Book 2 is, like its predecessor, a premium laptop aimed at the high end of the market.