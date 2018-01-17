Usermind, a company that aims to help businesses garner great customer insights by connecting their various software applications, has raised $23.5 million in a series C round of funding led by Northgate Capital, with participation form previous investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures, and CRV.

The problem that Usermind is trying to solve is this: Teams within companies typically lean on different applications — for example, HR may use Workday, sales may use Salesforce, marketers may use SurveyMonkey and MailChimp, and customer relations may use Zendesk. All of these different systems serve specific purposes, but they don’t usually communicate with each other. UserMind creates integrations between the applications in order to garner greater insights about the business as a whole. It’s all about improving operations by helping companies join the dots between departments — for example, a lead generated by chance in marketing can be seamlessly transferred over to Salesforce for the sales team to follow up on.

Usermind currently works with a number of databases and SaaS tools, including Amazon Redshift, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Salesforce, Slack, Zendesk, MailChimp, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and Drupal.

Founded out of Seattle in 2013 with $7.6 million in equity funding, Usermind launched its product out of stealth three years later, armed with another $14.6 million in funding. Now, with a fresh $23.5 million in the bag, Usermind said it plans to open its first international office in Europe (London) and scale its sales and marketing teams to “meet growing demand for its customer engagement hub platform,” according to a statement.

“Customer experience is the new battleground,” said Usermind cofounder and CEO Michel Feaster. “Customer experience leaders grow 20–30 percent faster than their peers. Global enterprises don’t have the luxury of ripping and replacing their current technology infrastructure or rebuilding it all from scratch. Usermind is the missing ingredient in an enterprise’s digital transformation, helping bridge the gap between a company’s fragmented technology landscape and a unified customer experience.”