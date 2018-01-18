Norway-based educational quiz startup Kahoot announced that it now has 70 million monthly active users (MAUs).

The company claimed 40 million users last year, so this news means it has grown its active user base by a hefty 75 percent year-on-year.

Founded out of Oslo in 2011, Kahoot encourages teachers to play “quizmaster” with their students by creating quizzes and projecting them onto a whiteboard. Students can use their own device to answer multiple-choice questions on whatever subject the teacher wishes. Creators can also make their quizzes available in a public library for anyone around the world to access.

The company has raised around $26 million in funding, the majority of which arrived via a $20 million series A round last July that brought Microsoft Ventures on as an investor.

Big in the U.S.

Kahoot has taken the U.S. by storm for a number of years and was recently listed as the fifth most popular tool in K-12 schools in an education tech study. According to the company, of its 70 million monthly users, 60 percent — or 42 million — are in the U.S. And it said that more than half of all U.S. K-12 students use Kahoot each month.

The company launched a number of new products last year, including Kahoot Studio, which is basically a library of curated Kahoot game collections aimed at K-12 teachers and their students. It later rolled out native mobile apps for Android and iOS and a new premium subscription service aimed at the corporate training sector.

“2017 was a pivotal year for the company, with the launch of Kahoot Studio, Kahoot Plus, and the brand new Kahoot mobile app, not to mention major improvements we have made to our core platform,” said Kahoot CEO Erik Harrell.

“Our goal is clearly to continue with this momentum in 2018,” he added.