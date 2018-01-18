Jam City unveiled its first look at one of 2018’s most anticipated mobile games, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. The Harry Potter books have sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and the films have grossed more than $7.7 billion to date. If the mobile game can capture a tiny part of that audience, it will also be a success.

The Los Angeles mobile game maker cut a deal with author J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. to make the game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. It’s a role-playing game where you’ll experience life as a student, attend classes taught by famous professors from the Harry Potter novels, explore the ancient castle, and compete with students in spell duels.

Fans will get a sneak peek at the game at the upcoming Harry Potter celebration in Orlando, Florida, from January 26 to January 28 at Universal Studios.

The content of the game mirrors Harry Potter’s own experience in attending the wizarding school in the books, but you won’t play as Harry. It takes place before the era of the novels. And while it will feature familiar characters and professors, the game world will be filled with fan-created player characters.

You’ll be able to form friendships or rivalries with other students, and make decisions that affect your growth as a witch or a wizard.

The game is launching under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. It is expected to debut this spring.

Visitors to the Harry Potter event at Universal Studios will be able to go behind the scenes via two panels hosted by the Jam City team as well as visiting the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery booth to receive exclusive swag, play the game, meet members of the game team, and experience other magical surprises.

The event is part of the main benefit that Jam City will receive in taking the Harry Potter license. It will have to share money with Warner Bros. and Rowling, but it will also receive a huge amount of publicity via the umbrella of the famous brand.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role-playing experience about magic, friendship, and life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” said Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe, in a statement. “We can’t wait to give fans a first look at the game at A Celebration of Harry Potter, and this spring players will be able to explore Hogwarts fully in their journey toward becoming a witch or wizard.”

The game is set in the time between Harry Potter’s birth and his enrollment at Hogwarts, when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were students. The avatar customization system allows you to

upgrade your avatar as you gain new expertise and magical skills. You can even choose your own pet.

As you arrive at Hogwarts, you will join one of the four Houses before progressing through your years at Hogwarts, participating in magical classes and activities such as Potions and Transfiguration. You build your skills by solving mysteries and going on adventures.

Jam City was founded in 2010 and it has more than 500 employees.