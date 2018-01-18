Nintendo announced today that the Switch was the best-selling console in the U.S. in December, according to The NPD Group. And the 3DS, despite its age, didn’t do too bad either.

The Switch sold over 1.5 million systems in the five-week reporting period of December. Lifetime sales for Nintendo’s latest machine are at 4.8 million in the U.S. since launching in March 2017, making it the country’s fast-selling home console in history.

The 3DS sold more than 750,000 systems in December, making it the portable’s best sales month since December 2014. The 3DS launched in 2011 and has now reached U.S. sales over 21 million.

Nintendo software also performed well. For the Switch, Super Mario Odyssey was No. 4 for the month and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe followed at No. 5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild reached No. 9, and Splatoon 2 was No. 16. For the 3DS, Pokémon Ultra Sun was No. 13 and Ultra Moon was No. 14.