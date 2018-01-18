SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 18, 2018–

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) today announced the launch of the Okta Identity Cloud for Security Operations app to make threat detection easier and more efficient. The app, now available for purchase in the ServiceNow® Store, is built on an integration with ServiceNow Security Operations to help businesses stay ahead of and protect against modern threat actors using ServiceNow.

It takes organizations an average of 66 days to contain a breach, according to the Ponemon Institute. Manual processes and silos between security and IT teams make it difficult for security teams to keep up with alerts and resolve security incidents and vulnerabilities. The Okta Identity Cloud, integrated with ServiceNow Security Operations, helps organizations drastically shorten the time they are exposed to user-related risk. The integration helps organizations quickly and easily see extended user information from Okta within ServiceNow so that they can better assess the scope and scale of an incident and take immediate action against an affected user.

“The IT and security stacks must evolve to meet the needs of modern cloud infrastructure,” said Frederic Kerrest, Okta COO and co-founder. “We’re making Okta Identity Cloud for Security Operations available in the ServiceNow Store to connect identity-driven security with other critical components of a modern cloud infrastructure. The integration will help organizations better address potential threats, save security teams precious time, and reduce overall business risk by identifying and stopping identity incidents across the organization.”

Using Okta’s identity data feed with ServiceNow Security Operations, organizations can view user identity context and manage security incidents without leaving the ServiceNow platform. The Okta Identity Cloud for Security Operations app automatically summarizes user behavior for an active incident, such as recent logins, which applications they use and group memberships. It also speeds up resolution time by providing actionable user controls. For example, if a security team notices suspicious user behavior, they can clear sessions, expire passwords or activate multi-factor authentication for a specific user with the click of a button.

“Organizations need a fundamentally better way to scale security response,” said Sean Convery, Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Unit, ServiceNow. “ServiceNow Security Operations automates incident research and helps security teams orchestrate response. The Okta integration with ServiceNow adds valuable insight into user behavior so security teams can do a better job of protecting their users, and in turn, their business.”

Organizations such as Broadcom Limited, a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions, are already leveraging Okta and ServiceNow to secure and manage their extended enterprise, and ultimately help their people work better. With the Okta Identity Cloud for Security Operations app, customers will now also be able to leverage Okta and ServiceNow to more quickly identify and take action against potential security threats.

“Broadcom has rapidly evolved over the past decade. As a highly diversified semiconductor company, we manage a wide range of technologies as well as a high volume of mergers and acquisitions. Our team needs to not only get workers up and running quickly, but also ensure that they’re accessing those tools and data securely,” said Neeraj Malhotra, IT Senior Manager, Identity & Client Security Solutions at Broadcom. “Identity, operations and security are essential to making that happen, and by collaborating, Okta and ServiceNow can innovate to offer new ways for organizations like us to understand and protect our business.”

For more information about how Okta and ServiceNow work together, visit https://www.okta.com/partners/servicenow/.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees of many of the world’s largest enterprises. It also securely connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. With deep integrations to over 5,000 apps, the Okta Identity Cloud enables simple and secure access from any device. Thousands of customers, including Experian, 20th Century Fox, LinkedIn, Flex, News Corp, Dish Networks, and Adobe trust Okta to work faster, boost revenue and stay secure. Okta helps customers fulfill their missions faster by making it safe and easy to use the technologies they need to do their most significant work.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180118005473/en/

Okta, Inc.

Jenna Kozel King

press@okta.com