The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back after a week off. Hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb were both sick. Mike was in the hospital, and Jeff had a bit of a cold. But we have returned with games and news.

On this episode, Mike and Jeff discuss why Nintendo is charging a lot of money for cardboard. They also get into a successful Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon as well as rumors of a new Fable game. Jeff has also spent some time with a Ubisoft shooter with over 25 million players and a Logitech peripheral that he wants to talk about.

Here’s a rundown of the show

  • World of Warcraft
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Logitech G920 racing wheel
  • Spintires: Mudrunner
  • Rainbow Six: Siege
  • Nintendo Labo
  • AGDQ 2018
  • Fable sequel from Forza Horizon developer Playground?
  • Super Meat Boy’s success on Switch
  • NPD’s 2017 report

Talk to you next time, kiddos.

The PC Gaming channel is presented by Intel®'s Game Dev program.