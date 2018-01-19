The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back after a week off. Hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb were both sick. Mike was in the hospital, and Jeff had a bit of a cold. But we have returned with games and news.

On this episode, Mike and Jeff discuss why Nintendo is charging a lot of money for cardboard. They also get into a successful Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon as well as rumors of a new Fable game. Jeff has also spent some time with a Ubisoft shooter with over 25 million players and a Logitech peripheral that he wants to talk about.

Here’s a rundown of the show

World of Warcraft

Darkest Dungeon

Logitech G920 racing wheel

Spintires: Mudrunner

Rainbow Six: Siege

Nintendo Labo

AGDQ 2018

Fable sequel from Forza Horizon developer Playground?

Super Meat Boy’s success on Switch

NPD’s 2017 report

