The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back after a week off. Hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb were both sick. Mike was in the hospital, and Jeff had a bit of a cold. But we have returned with games and news.
On this episode, Mike and Jeff discuss why Nintendo is charging a lot of money for cardboard. They also get into a successful Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon as well as rumors of a new Fable game. Jeff has also spent some time with a Ubisoft shooter with over 25 million players and a Logitech peripheral that he wants to talk about.
Here’s a rundown of the show
- World of Warcraft
- Darkest Dungeon
- Logitech G920 racing wheel
- Spintires: Mudrunner
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Nintendo Labo
- AGDQ 2018
- Fable sequel from Forza Horizon developer Playground?
- Super Meat Boy’s success on Switch
- NPD’s 2017 report
Talk to you next time, kiddos.
