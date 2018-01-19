The new Mutant Football League is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It costs $20 on their digital stores.

Mutant Football League received $138,092 in crowdfunding on Kickstarter in March 2017. It launched for PC via Steam in October 2017, but releasing console versions could introduce the game to a larger audience.

The original Mutant League Football came out for the Sega Genesis in 1993. It was a violent, over-the-top arcade style sports game at a time when most titles in the genre were more realistic

“This game delivers a new experience of fun, arcade style football action for a new generation of gamers, while retaining the spirit of the original game,” said Michael Mendheim, Mutant League Football creative director, in a press release sent to GamesBeat.