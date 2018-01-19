PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has left the Early Access program for unfinished games on Steam, and now esports organizations want to see if they can make it into a major draw. Global Loot League is leading that charge with a PUBG season that comes with $50,000 in prize money. That is one of the larger prize pools from a third-party league running the last-player-standing shooter.

GLL’s PUBG league kicks off with qualifiers February 2. This event is open to anyone who wants to test their abilities and thinks they can make the cut in the 80-team league. Of course, you may have some competition considering that PUBG has 30 million players worldwide on PC.

GLL’s preseason is on right now, and it usually has more than 500 people watching at one time. It is working in a space alongside other esports organizations running the game, like PUBGOnline.

This isn’t GLL’s first attempt at a PUBG league. The company experimented with it last year with invitational events. Now, it is taking what it learned and applying that to something bigger.

“We saw the potential with the early adopters, quickly realizing this game had a clear potential to become one of the biggest esports titles in the world,” GLL esports boss Simon Sundén said. “It turns out we were right about that.”

PUBG GLL will have European and North American divisions. Regular season matches will go live every Wednesday from GLL’s Stockholm studio.

“Now anyone, anywhere in the world will have a chance to qualify for the regular season with all the pro teams,” Sundén. “We’re also proud to announce that there will be much more at stake than just the glory.”