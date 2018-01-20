HyperX is at a point where when it announces a new gaming peripheral, people pay attention. It started with its excellent Cloud headset, and it continues with the company’s long-awaited move into wireless audio with the Cloud Flight. Kingston’s gaming division debuted the Cloud Flight at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, but I’ve already spent a couple of weeks with it. And, as expected, it is another impressive headset.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is shipping now and sells for $160. That puts it up against Razer’s ManO’War and Logitech’s G933. And when it comes to comfort and sound quality, the HyperX headset stands out in its category.

What you’ll like

Beautiful sound

HyperX has some of the best bang-for-the-buck when it comes to audio headsets, and the Cloud Flight definitely benefits from that tradition. Through its 2.4 GHz signal, it delivers a full sound profile that will give you everything that you need for gaming and then some.

It uses the 50mm neodymium drivers that HyperX has had in most of its recent headsets, and that gives the bass a decent kick. But the Cloud Flight also maintains an excellent balance between the various sound channels. You’ll get pulsing highs and robust mid-tones, and you’ll get them with crystal clarity at the same time that the bass is thumping.

What this means is that the Cloud Flight is excellent for those chaotic online multiplayer games. You can hear footsteps, glass breaking, and hear your teammates talking to you all — all at the same time, without one sound smothering another.

HyperX doesn’t include any software, and it doesn’t promise anything like virtual 7.1 surround sound. That’s fine because the clean stereo signal of the Cloud Flight is ideal for the virtual surround sound built into PlayStation 4 games or Windows. The headset thrives with the Dolby Atmos positional-audio algorithm on Windows.

Additionally, the microphone is clear enough for communication. It is approved by Discord and TeamSpeak, and I think it ranks among the better microphones built into a wireless headset. Hear it for yourself:

Comfort and battery life

HyperX didn’t skimp on ensuring the Cloud Flight is something you could wear all day, and with a battery that lasts up to 30 hours, you have the option to do just that.

Getting comfort right is crucial for a gaming headset. All the best audio in the world won’t matter if I don’t want to wear your device. HyperX has nailed this aspect with the Cloud Flight. It is lightweight and it distributes that mass all across the top of your head. You don’t have any one pressure point, and that increased surface also keeps the headset securely in place on your head. You don’t have to worry about it sliding out of place when you look up or down, which is important to me.

As for the battery, you’ll get 30 hours with the red LED light turned off. With the LED on, you’ll get 13 hours. That’s still more than enough for anyone who regularly charges their devices.

What you won’t like

No Bluetooth or Xbox support

I really like the Cloud Flight as a headset dedicated to gaming on PC or PlayStation 4. It looks sharp with deep black plastics and accents of red — including slick exposed cables on each ear. But the cool look, quality audio, and considerable comfort only work wirelessly on PC and PS4. It doesn’t have a Bluetooth radio or Microsoft’s wireless technology. You can, however, plug in a 3.5mm cable to use the headset on any device, but you lose the use of the microphone.

The Cloud Flight also doesn’t have in-line controls for playing or pausing content or answering phone calls. So while I’m glad to have the option to use it with a smartphone or Xbox One, it’s not my first choice for those scenarios.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a wireless headset dedicated to your PC or PlayStation 4, the HyperX Cloud Flight does just about everything right. It is aggressively priced, it sounds amazing, it is comfortable for hours at a time, and its battery will last all night. It even looks cool. It is an easy headset to recommend. If you are looking for something that nearly matches the Cloud Flight but is also great in other situations, then I would still point you to the LucidSound LS40 wireless headset for $150.

HyperX provided GamesBeat with a sample unit for the purpose of this review. The Cloud Flight is $160 and available now.