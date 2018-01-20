On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, we spent some time diving into some of the tidbits of news from The NPD Group’s annual report. We run down the list of the best-selling games in the United States and more.

The NPD report revealed that, once again, Call of Duty was the best-selling game of the year. Of course, it’s worth pointing out that the PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is not on this list. Other standouts include NBA 2K18 and a trio of Nintendo games. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 all made the top 10, and that’s the most for any one publisher.

You can read the full NPD top 10 for last year in our story here.

And you can listen to the audio version of the podcast here:

Enjoy, kiddos!