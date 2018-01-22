Google has announced that its enterprise-focused Hangouts Meet app is now officially supported on iPads and Android tablets.

The news comes almost a year after the internet giant revealed it was splitting the Hangouts platform into two core services: Hangouts Chat is all about bringing instant messaging to teams, while Hangouts Meet is focused on videoconferencing.

In the intervening months since launch, Google has iterated the Hangouts Meet product — it extended support from 30 to 50 participants, for example, while it also now allows users to record meetings and save them directly to Google Drive. And a few months back, Google launched the $2,000 Hangouts Meet kit, which includes high-quality hardware for professional-grade videoconferencing.

Tablet support was a requested feature in the Hangouts Meet community, so this latest announcement should go down well.