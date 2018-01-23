Microsoft announced today that Xbox Game Pass will now include exclusives from Microsoft Studios as they release.

This is a big upgrade for the subscription service, which gives users access to a library of over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games for $10 a month. Now subscribers will be able to play upcoming exclusives like Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, and Sea of Thieves the day they come out. This will also include future titles in Microsoft’s biggest franchises, like Halo and Forza. Having these big, new games available immediately for Xbox Game Pass significantly increases its value.

Sony’s comparative service for the PlayStation 4, PS Now, does not include new exclusives.

“We’ve only scratched the surface of the opportunity this new model brings to the industry and what we can deliver to our fans,” Xbox Gaming head Phil Spencer notes in Microsoft’s blog post. “We firmly believe Xbox Game Pass will be a catalyst to create new opportunities for game developers and publishers to innovate in the way games are developed and delivered, leading to entirely new ways to play.”