I’m not a big fan of building technology for the sake of technology. But building technology that can improve human health and advance the common good — that’s a game-changer.

And that’s why, at first, I was thrilled when the “quantified self” movement came along and everyone started wearing those fitness trackers that measure heart rate, steps, calories burned and other vital statistics. I thought, here’s a technology that will revolutionize health and help us live longer, more active lives.

So has it? Not really. Wearable fitness devices have not exactly changed the human condition. Sales are on the decline because, as it stands today, the quantified self doesn’t work. For the average consumer, the data generated by fitness wearables is meaningless.

My tracker, for instance, can measure my body-fat percentage and body-mass index to tell me that I’m a bit overweight. Big deal. One, I already know this. Two, there’s not much I can do with that data, other than try to eat better or exercise more. The same goes for my heart rate. How does it help me to know how fast my heart is beating? Sure, heart-rate measurements are useful for an elite athlete but not for the average consumer. This is why most fitness trackers end up in a desk drawer after a few months of use.

Sleep tracking

To be relevant, fitness trackers and other wearables have to truly make our lives better. For example, what if your device could make decisions and take actions that actually improve your health? What if it could make sure you get an extra hour or two of deep sleep over the course of the week? That would be useful.

How would it work? Let’s say it’s a Thursday night and you’re out with some friends. Now imagine your fitness tracker has calculated that you haven’t gotten enough sleep this week. The sensors in the device can send a signal to your alarm clock app to wake you up at 7:30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. The same sensors can then send a message to your ride sharing app to pick you up at 8 a.m. rather than 7:30 a.m., your typical departure time. The device could also tell your internet-connected hot water tank to wait an extra 30 minutes before it starts warming up the water for your morning shower. As long as you have a flexible work schedule, your fitness tracker can make adjustments that help improve your overall health.

Hydration

Here’s another great application for fitness trackers: sensors that keep you properly hydrated. This could be quite beneficial. Most Americans are consistently dehydrated. In fact, one study found that 75 percent of Americans experience a net fluid loss every day and are chronically dehydrated. Not only do we not drink enough water, we drink too many caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, and we eat too much sodium.

Is that a problem? Yes. Dehydration causes fatigue and can lead to that dreaded afternoon energy crash that many of us experience, according to several studies. Plus, when you’re dehydrated you tend to be more argumentative, have a shorter attention span and fly off the handle more easily because your body is under stress. It’s like driving a car that’s low on oil — don’t be surprised when smoke starts rising from the hood. One study found that dehydration is linked to a drop in concentration and short-term memory, as well as a spike in feelings of anxiety and irritability.

The primary reason most of us don’t stay properly hydrated is that by the time we get thirsty it’s already too late. We’re already dehydrated. So how can wearables help? Imagine having a hydration sensor that warns you 30 minutes before you enter a state of dehydration and reminds you to drink a glass of water.

Proper hydration can help elderly women keep their joints lubricated and reduce the effects of osteoporosis. It can help children pay attention in class and get better grades. It can even make us look younger, because proper hydration can contribute to a radiant, healthy complexion and prevent wrinkles.

It’s really quite simple. If wearables can deliver results that make a tangible and immediate difference in our lives, these devices will remain on our bodies — and not on a shelf gathering dust.

Health monitoring

And the health applications of sensor technology do not stop with fitness trackers. The right sensors can transform your smartphone into a potent medical device. Most phones today are equipped with a small, round LED camera flash that sends out a burst of white light. Sensor technology can enable a mobile device fitted with a hyperspectral camera to send out many different colors and function as a multiwavelength light source.

So what are the healthcare applications here? Say you find a dark mole on your arm. Typically, you’d make an appointment with a dermatologist, who would biopsy the mole and send the sample to the lab for testing. Next, the lab would put it through a very large machine equipped with a hyperspectral camera that emits 15 different light wavelengths to detect whether the mole is malignant or not. For you, that means weeks of worry before you get your test results.

But that tiny flash in your phone can do exactly the same thing — and do it instantaneously. By simply snapping a picture of a mole, you can cover your skin with multiwavelengths of light. The reflections and refractions are then captured by your phone’s camera and run through an app, which can tell you on the spot whether your mole is malignant or benign.

Good news! The mole is not cancerous. To celebrate, you gather a bunch of friends for a big sushi dinner at your favorite restaurant. But the tuna on display at the sushi bar looks a bit funny. So you take a quick picture and use the same multiwavelength light source to determine if the fish is edible or whether it’s carrying some nasty pathogen. Or, if you have a peanut allergy, you could detect if the soy sauce has trace amounts of peanut. Or even if the “gluten-free” ramen noodles really are gluten-free.

Technology for technology’s sake is essentially meaningless. Through Osram’s expertise in lighting we’ve been able to create technology that makes our lives healthier and happier — and that’s technology for humanity’s sake.

Karl Leahy is the marketing director for infrared and laser products for OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, a globally leading lighting manufacturer with a history dating back about 100 years. In this role, he is responsible for all standard and custom IR and laser product marketing / application engineering activities across the Americas.

