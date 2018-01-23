﻿SAN BRUNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 23, 2018–

Bright Pattern today announced the appointment of Michael McCloskey as CEO. McCloskey has been serving on the Board of Directors at Bright Pattern, and is a highly experienced technology executive with a proven track record of building high growth technology companies and delivering tremendous shareholder value.

McCloskey was on successful management teams helping lead the IPOs at Kana, Network Appliance, and Genesys. He has a broad range of experience, and has served in such roles as CFO, VP Operations, VP International Sales, President, CEO and Board member.

“I am excited to join Bright Pattern and again partner with Konstantin,” said McCloskey. “We have worked together for many years and enjoyed many achievements together. Konstantin has built a pre-eminent development organization and company and I believe we are positioned for great success. Bright Pattern is delivering revolutionary new ideas and innovative solutions that will forever change the ways companies sell to and support their customers and employees.”

Konstantin Kishinsky added, “We are excited to welcome Michael to the team as our new Chief Executive Officer. He is an exceptional leader and I believe he will help Bright Pattern further accelerate our growth and success. Michael and I have worked with one another for over 20 years and plan to leverage our past success together to build the company of the future.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

