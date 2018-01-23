Social networking app Bumble announced today that it has integrated Instagram into its user profiles. Users can now opt-in to allow potential matches to scroll through their Instagram feed through the Bumble app. The feature is available on Android and iOS.

To activate the feature, go to your Edit Profile menu, select the “Connect your Instagram” option, and grant Bumble access to your Instagram profile. The 24 most recent photos will then be displayed at the bottom of the your Bumble profile.

For now, the option is only available on Bumble Date and Bumble BFF, not on Bumble Bizz, which was launched last October. Users can only connect one Instagram account to their Bumble profile.

Rival dating app Tinder added the Instagram integration back in April 2015.

Bumble launched in December 2014 as a dating app to empower women to make the first move. In the past year, the startup has added Bumble BFF to make friends and Bumble Bizz to create professional connections.

The Austin, Texas-based startup currently has more than 20 million users.