Sony announced today that God of War is coming out for the PlayStation 4 on April 20. The new God of War brings the series to Norse mythology after focusing on Greek gods. Since the first God of War game out in 2005, the franchise has sold more than 21 million copies.

God of War out April 20 on PS4: https://t.co/zFcJ0ZHpGU New trailer, plus full details on Collector’s Edition, Stone Mason Edition, preorder bonuses and more pic.twitter.com/PGvlk98qF9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 23, 2018

God of War is one of Sony’s biggest exclusives for the year, along with games like Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II. Spring has been an important release window in the past few years, with hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finding success during that time.

This new entry shakes things up further by having Kratos journey with his young son. Past games have shown Kratos as a mostly one-dimensional machine of rage, but previews for the new God of War have displayed a hero who is occasionally capable of controlling his anger. This God of War also trades Kratos’s signature chain blades for a magical axe.