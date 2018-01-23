THQ Nordic announced today that it has entered a distribution deal with publisher Versus Evil for Obsidian Entertainment’s Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

Deadfire raised more than $4.4 million on the crowdfunding site Fig.The first Pillars of Eternity came out in 2015 and sold over 700,000 copies. It received critical acclaim, and it sold well enough to appear on the consoles later on. Like its predecessor, the sequel is an isometric role-playing game. Deadfire is coming out later this year for PC.

THQ Nordic will distribute the physical version of the game (excluding the Korean language version).

“When we first started working with Obsidian on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, we knew that we wanted to make sure that we created a great physical product that matched the quality of this RPG”, said Steve Escalante, general manager of Versus Evil, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “In partnering with THQ Nordic, not only did we find a team that is passionate about the product, but has the distribution and reach we hope to achieve with a physical edition of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.”