Twitter’s chief operating officer (COO), Anthony Noto, is leaving the company after serving nearly four years and in two roles.

Former Goldman Sachs executive and NFL CFO Anthony Noto played a key role in helping Twitter become a public company before eventually joining as CFO in 2014. When Adam Bain stepped down as COO in November 2016, Noto stepped in temporarily. He served in the two roles for around a year, before Twitter finally hired a new CFO and Noto switched over to the COO role on a permanent basis.

In a statement issued this morning, Twitter said that Noto informed the company of his plans to leave on January 22 and will depart sometime before March 1, 2018. After this, Noto will take over as CEO “at another company,” according to Twitter.

Bloomberg reported earlier today that the “other company” is in fact Social Finance (SoFi), a San Francisco-based financial tech company with major financial backing. Indeed, SoFi has been without a permanent CEO since September, after Mike Cagney was ousted following lawsuits and sexual harassment allegations.

It seems the opportunity to take on his first CEO role was too big for Noto to turn down, though his departure will be a big blow for Twitter, which has lost a number of big name executives in recent years. Twitter said that Noto’s responsibilities “will be assumed by other members” of Twitter’s leadership team.

“Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team,” said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role.”