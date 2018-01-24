Interior design startup Havenly has raised $12.5 million in a series B round of funding led by Foundry Group, with participation from Industry Ventures, Chicago Ventures, and Kickstart Fund.

Founded out of Denver in 2014, Havenly offers an online platform that connects homeowners with vetted interior designers while minimizing financial extravagance. Users answer a few style-focused questions, upload some photos, and then receive customized designs and suggestions for products that can be procured directly through Havenly. Customers can choose from two packages: the $79 mini offering, which includes three distinct design ideas, one design concept, and two revisions; and the $199 full offering, which includes a 3D room layout visualization.

As part of its service, Havenly said that it taps into millions of products from more than 400 furnishing partners.

Design for life

Interior design has emerged as a hot trend in the digital realm. A game from Glu Mobile called Design Home, which lets gamers play at being interior designers in a virtual world, reached a whopping 30 million downloads and $71.5 million in bookings in its first year.

Ikea, meanwhile, has offered augmented reality (AR) apps for a while, letting renovators preview how specific pieces of furniture would look in their home before committing to a purchase. Last year Apple’s new ARKit AR development platform enabled the Swedish retail behemoth to launch its Ikea Place app that lets you drag and drop specific pieces of furniture anywhere you like.

And last month, Modsy raised $23 million to help users visualize new furniture in their homes via 3D renderings.

Havenly had raised around $13 million in prior funding and will use its latest cash influx to expand its team and continue investing in its technology, according to a statement issued by the company.