Obsidian Entertainment announced today that its role-playing game sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is launching on April 3 for PC.

Deadfire raised over $4.4 million on the crowdfunding site Fig.The first Pillars of Eternity sold over 700,000 copies after it came out in 2005. It recieved strong reviews and ports to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017.

Deadfire will be available digitally and in boxed versions. The normal version will cost $50, while a Deluxe Edition will go for $60 and include in-game bonuses like a pet and physical goods, such as the soundtrack. The Obsidian Edition will cost $75 digitally and include everything in the Deluxe Edition and give you access to Deadfire’s first three downloadable expansions. The physical version of the Obsidian Edition also include a cloth map of the game’s world, a notepad, and postcards.

“Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is our first sequel here at Obsidian, and we’ve created something incredible,” said Obsidian Entertainment chief executive officer Feargus Urquhart in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “At Obsidian, we are all about stories, worlds, and characters, and in Deadfire we’ve done it again with a vast open world explorable by the player’s own customizable ship, character customization with enough options to make any RPG player want to make a hundred characters, and an exciting narrative that truly delivers on the reactivity that makes our games special. We’re confident that new and returning players will find Deadfire to be the RPG experience of the year.”