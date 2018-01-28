Looks like this is the weekend of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ leaks. We already know what the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ look like, their specs, and other details, before they’re officially unveiled on February 25 at Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. Thanks to SamCentral, however, we’re also learning about possible included features, including Intelligent Scan, 3D stickers, and a new camera mode called Tag Shot.

The information comes in the form of an APK teardown of the most recent Settings app from the latest Android Oreo beta for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The teardown includes a bunch of strings detailing the aforementioned features. They could arrive as an update for the S8, S8+, and Note8, but are also likely included out of the box for new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners.

Intelligent Scan

The strings reveal that Intelligent Scan “combines face and iris scanning to improve accuracy and security even in low or very bright light.” The above video will likely be included as an explainer when you’re setting up the feature.

Intelligent Scan isn’t meant to replace anything — face scanning and iris scanning will still be available as separate options. There are multiple strings that note face unlock, iris unlock, and Intelligent Scan can’t be used at the same time, and that disabling one also disables the other two.

Intelligent Scan looks to be a replacement for entering a password, inputting a PIN, or drawing a pattern, though you will still be required to set up at least one of those as a more reliable alternative. The feature would be able to unlock your phone as soon as the screen turns on, without requiring you to swipe first.

The strings also suggest that you will be able to use Intelligent Scan not just to unlock your phone, but also to verify your identity in apps and sign into websites. Interestingly, none of the strings mentions a fingerprint reader.

3D stickers and Tag shot

Depth-sensing editing will apparently let you add stickers or images to pictures that were taken with dual cameras and then adjust the depth of the stickers or images. Tag shot lets you take pictures and tag them with the current location and weather information.

Tag shot seems neat, but Samsung includes an important warning:

This camera mode will attach, embed, and store geographical location data and weather information within each picture that you take. Use caution when you send, share, distribute, transmit, or copy these pictures, since they contain information about where the picture was taken.

Other strings mention features called Smart stay and Smart rotation. The former already exists in the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8, keeping the screen on while you’re looking at it by using the front camera to detect your face, while the latter was available in older Galaxy S models and hasn’t been seen since. The string suggests it could make a comeback, or at least that Samsung is testing its viability.

You can check out the strings yourself here and here. Keep in mind that none of these features are final until Samsung announces them.