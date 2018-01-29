Blizzard announced major changes today to four of Hearthstone‘s most powerful and popular cards.

These cards — Corridor Creeper, Bonemare, Patches the Pirate, and Raza the Unchained — are all part of many of the strongest decks that people play in the game. Weakening them will open the way for new kinds of decks to emerge, breathing some life into the digital card game before its next expansion comes out. The last set, Kobolds & Catacombs, came out in December.

The nerfs will come next month. Once the update is live, players can disenchant these cards for their full Arcane Dust value for the following two weeks. Here are the nerfs:

Three of the cards were Neutral, meaning they can show up in any class’s deck. Powerful Neutral cards can be problematic, as they take away from the uniqueness that classes are supposed to give decks.

Raza’s nerf gets rid of an entire deck type that focused on combo-ing with Shadowreaper Anduin and low-cost spells to deal a ton of damage to the opponent. Both Raza and Patches will rotate out of the Standard cycle when the next expansion launches, but Blizzard was concerned that their current power level would have a negative impact on the future of Wild, a game mode where all cards are allowed.