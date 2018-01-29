Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter: World has shipped more than 5 million copies in its launch weekend, via GamesIndustry.biz.

Monster Hunter: World came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26. Capcom says that the multiplayer action role-playing game has had the best first three days in the franchise’s history.

This brings lifetime sales for the series to 45 million. The first Monster Hunter came out for PlayStation 2 in 2004. The series soon became a mainstay on portable devices like the PSP and 3DS. Monster Hunter: World is the first release to be exclusive to home consoles in years.

A PC version of Monster Hunter: World will come out later this year.