The Grim Reaper eventually arrives for us all — whether you’re on PC or mobile. Next Studio’s darkly comic puzzler Death Coming will launch on iOS this February.

In Death Coming, players are the Grim Reaper’s apprentice and must collect souls. They do this by manipulating the environment and causing Final Destination-esque accidents to befall unsuspecting victims. But the game isn’t morbid; it presents a colorful pixel art aesthetic along with tongue-in-cheek humor.

The Chinese indie studio originally launched the title on Steam Early Access in early November, releasing the full game later that month. Since then, it’s sold over 100,000 copies and picked up nominations and awards on the Chinese festival circuit at events such as IndiePlay.

Puzzle games seem to do well on mobile platforms. At Google Play’s Indie Games Festival, all top titles were puzzlers, including Blue Wizard Digital’s similarly morbid yet somehow adorable Slayaway Camp.