Electronic Arts announced today that Battlefield 1 has reached 25 million players. The news was in its Q3 report for the financial year 2018.

The first-person shooter launched in October 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Development studio Dice has supported the game with postrelease downloadable content that’s added new maps, weapons, and more. This gives players a reason to stick around while giving EA a way to keep making money on the shooter.

The last DLC, Turning Tides, came out in December. It focuses on World War I naval and amphibious combat.

Since launching Battlefield 1, Dice released Star Wars: Battlefront II in November 2017. That shooter attracted criticism from players for its pay-to-win loot boxes. EA did not share sales numbers for Battlefront II in its financial report, only noting that 70 percent of its players have engaged in its single-player campaign.