Google has announced a key update to the new version of its Google Sites website-building platform, one that gives organizations more flexibility over who can access specific content.

For the uninitiated, Google Sites is offered as part of the G Suite productivity toolset, and it emerged as a result of the company’s acquisition of wiki company JotSpot way back in 2006. Google Sites is generally geared toward a team environment, and it can be used for planning meetings, sharing files, and disseminating general company information — just like an intranet.

The company introduced the new Google Sites back in 2016, with a complete design overhaul that featured support for drag-and-drop functionality. Though the classic Google Sites is still available, Google has previously announced that it plans to kill the old version, so it really wants organizations to make the switch. However, some key features had been missing from the new Google Sites — one of which was the ability to share Google Sites with a specific audience.

Now creators and admins can hand-pick who within an organization is able to view a particular site by entering individual names in the Invite People box and selecting “Specific people can view when published” from the drop-down menu.

This is a key update, one that should encourage uptake of the new Google Sites by enabling organizations to maintain a degree of privacy over confidential information.

For now, the feature is only available on the web, but Google said it will be landing in the Google Drive mobiles app on both Android and iOS in the “coming weeks.”