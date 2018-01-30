TT Games announced today that it is opening a new studio, TT Games Brighton, that will focus on making Lego titles for mobile platforms.

TT Games is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive. It focuses on games based on Lego brands, including original properties like Ninjago and licensed products like Lego Star Wars. Lego games have sold over 100 million copies.

“I love Lego, and I’m thrilled to be able to create new games encompassing all of the wonderful core values of Lego, designed and built from the ground up for mobile,” said Jason Avent, the head of TT Games Brighton, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Our new titles will be accessible, exciting and of course packed with the trademark TT Games fun and humor. We have an amazing new team of people in Brighton with a wonderful and unique opportunity to bring Lego to life in a brand-new way.”

Lego already has a large presence on mobile, but most of these games are based on console titles like Lego Jurassic World and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This new studio will be able to make Lego games designed only for mobile.