Nintendo reported some astonishing growth numbers on the strength of its Switch hybrid mobile-home console, which sold 14.86 million units during 2017.

The Japanese company reported nine-month profit of $1.26 billion on revenues of $7.88 billion for the period ended December 31, compared with net income of $947 million on revenues of $2.86 billion for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. During the nine months ended December 31, 2017, Nintendo sold 12.1 million Switch consoles, bringing the lifetime total to 14.86 million. That means that in 10 months, the Switch has sold more units than the entire lifetime of the previous console, the Nintendo Wii U.

Nintendo has also sold 47 million games to date for the Switch, which went on sale in March 2017.

Kyoto-based Nintendo also lifted its forecasts for both revenues and profits for the full fiscal year, which ends on March 31. The top-selling games on the Switch include Super Mario Odyssey, which sold 9.07 million copies to date. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 7.3 million, Splatoon 2 sold 4.91 million, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold 6.7 million, Arms sold 1.6 million, and Xenoblade Chronices 2 sold 1.06 million.

For the Nintendo 3DS, Pokemon Ultra Sun/Pokemon Ultra Moon sold 7.17 million copies to date. Mario Kart 7 sold 16.7 million copies, and New Super Mario Bros. 2 sold 12.43 million. The Nintendo 3DS sold 5.86 million devices in the nine months ended December 31, down 9 percent from a year earlier.

In current trading, Nintendo’s stock is valued at $49 billion, more than double its value a year ago.