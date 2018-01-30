Veolia Turns to Kony to Help Develop Digital Applications to Empower Employees to Work Securely from Anywhere, Anytime

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 30, 2018–

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company today announced that it has been selected by leading environmental solutions leader Veolia to support its mission to accelerate its application innovation and deliver digital solutions to its workforce to automate business processes, maximize employee efficiency and eliminate paper use.

The UK leader in environmental solutions, Veolia provides a comprehensive range of waste, water and energy management services designed to build the circular economy and preserve scarce raw materials. Committed to carbon reduction by preventing pollution, preserving natural resources, protecting biodiversity, combating climate change and raising environmental awareness, Veolia is focused on manufacturing green products and energy to help customers and suppliers reduce their carbon impact, by investing more than £1 billion on new infrastructure between 2012-2018.

“As the leading resource management company in the UK, our goal at Veolia is to simplify the life of our employees by digitizing manual processes and eliminating paper. Through our partnership with Kony we will deliver mobile solutions, so our employees can work securely anywhere, anytime using any device,” said Stuart Stock, CIO, UK and Ireland, Veolia. “We selected Kony for our mobile application development because Kony’s single code base cross-platform solution reduces development time enabling us to rapidly deliver apps in a short timeframe.”

Veolia plans to deliver a Human Resources and Communication application to improve collaboration between office employees and operational colleagues who do not have computer access or a Veolia email. The first use will be an incident reporting tool enabling employees to report health and safety issues.

“As global citizens committed to environmental stewardship, we are thrilled to partner with Veolia as they deliver world-class apps that revolutionize their working environment,” said Rob Salter, regional vice president, UK & Ireland, Kony, Inc. “Kony has worked with many leading global companies and we’re excited to partner with Veolia on their digital journey as they increase efficiencies and deliver exceptional experiences to their employees.”

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Pros, Q4 2017 and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

