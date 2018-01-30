Blizzard Entertainment has opened orders for World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Battle for Azeroth. And buying the game early gives you access to some goodies right now.

While Battle for Azeroth will launch later this year, a preorder now gives your account a free level 110 character. This is the max level before Battle for Azeroth raises it to 120. Leveling a character can take a long time, so having one start at level 110 can save you a lot of work. So, if you’re tired of the level 110 Death Knight you’ve been playing, you can now try on a level 110 Warrior without having to spend dozens of hours running him through old content.

Preordering the expansion also enables you to start recruiting the first four Allied Races. These new character options are based on existing races but have different appearances and backgrounds. They also have different racial abilities that give them advantages. The first four Allies Races — Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Void Elves, and Nightfallen Elves — unlock after you earn enough reputation with them in the game and complete specific quest lines.

The preorder gives players a chance to prepare for the next expansion. They’ll have time now to create a new Void Elf and get them leveled up ahead of Battle for Azeroth’s launch. This new content will also keep World of Warcraft’s players engaged (and paying for their monthly subscriptions) while they wait for the expansion.

World of Warcraft launched for PC in 2004. Battle for Azeroth is the massively mutliplayer online role-playing game’s seventh expansion. These expansion help bring a surge in WoW’s player base as lapsed fans come back to check out the new content. Blizzard has stopped reporting the number’s for WoW’s total players, though, so we don’t know exactly how many people are paying for monthly subscriptions (which cost $15 a month).

The standard digital version of Battle for Azeroth will cost $50. A deluxe edition will cost $70 and include in-game items for World of Warcraft and other Blizzard games: Hearthstone, Overwatch, StarCraft II, and Heroes of the Storm. A boxed collector’s edition is also coming, and Blizzard will details on it at a later date.