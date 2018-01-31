Goat Simulator developer Coffee Stain announced today that it has acquired a majority share in studio Gone North Games, which will now be called Coffee Stain North.

Gone North Games has made expansions for Goat Simulator, including GoatZ, a parody of zombie games. Goat Simulator first launched for PC in 2014, and the comedic title eventually came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, iOS, and Android. It has sold over 2.5 million copies.

“We discovered Gone North Games when they pitched us on their first game, A Story About My Uncle, and we saw a lot of potential in their team already back then,” said Anton Westbergh, the chief executive officer of Coffee Stain, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “The game ended up being our first foray into games publishing, and a successful one at that! Since then the talent behind Gone North has played a major part in carrying the Goat Simulator brand into the future through their seemingly endless creativity and vision. We welcome them into the Coffee Stain group with great excitement to soon be able to share more on their upcoming project”

A Story About My Uncle is a first-person platforming adventure game. It came out for PC in 2014.

Coffee Stain is based in Skövde, Sweden, while Coffee Stain North is located in Stockholm, Sweden.