Tinyclues, the leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution used by leading retail, e-commerce, fashion, and travel & hospitality companies, had a strong growth of over 100% in 2017 and launched its North American operations.

New York, London & Paris: January 31, 2018. Tinyclues, provider of the leading AI-first marketing campaign intelligence solution, today announced that it reached new heights in 2017. Company growth surpassed 100% as more major brands trust its solution to increase revenue from marketing campaigns and improve customer experience including Air France, Andre, Arcadia, Agnes B, Cdiscount, ClubMed US, Chevignon, Charles Tyrwhitt, Corsair and Nature & Decouvertes. The solution now powers marketing campaigns for more than 80 enterprise companies.

“2017 is another record growth year; we are excited as it validates our vision of AI-first marketing solutions redefining the way B2C marketers are interacting with their customers” said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. “Our campaign intelligence solution brings a new Deep Artificial Intelligence layer on top of marketing campaigns, enabling marketers to seamlessly find the future buyers for each and every campaign. More than an analytical approach, it’s a unique business-led approach and we are proud that on average our customers measured a 49% increase in their campaign revenues”.

As well as revenue growth and new customer wins, Tinyclues believes that 2017 has been an exciting year marking numerous achievements:

Launch of operations in North America – In November 2017, Tinyclues opened an office in New York City to drive growth in the United States and Canada; the solution has been unveiled to North American retailers at NRF Retail’s Big Show in January of this year.

In November 2017, Tinyclues opened an office in New York City to drive growth in the United States and Canada; the solution has been unveiled to North American retailers at NRF Retail's Big Show in January of this year. Analyst recognition – In October 2017, Tinyclues was identified as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics" report.

Product innovation – In March 2017, Tinyclues Action was launched, bringing intuitive campaign planning optimization in an AI-first solution. New channels like push notifications and Facebook Custom Audiences were added as omnichannel campaign demand and adoption grew among customers.

Product adoption – Now used in 10 different countries by hundreds of marketers, Tinyclues' Deep AI technology optimized more than 35,000 campaigns across 6 channels.

High levels of customer satisfaction – End of 2017, Tinyclues had a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 65, a world-class NPS rating, proving the ease of use of their solution and the very significant impact on revenue.

According to Gartner’s report Multichannel Marketing Effectiveness Survey 2017, “Marketing leaders’ multichannel maturity is advancing, but they still have unfinished business when translating customer-centric strategies into bottom-line business results.” The survey highlights that: “Nearly 40 percent say reaching audiences at the right moments using advanced techniques continues to be their top multichannel marketing challenge.”

Tinyclues believes that this reflects its mission statement to empower marketers to drive sustainable engagement with their customers and generate additional revenue, without damaging customer equity. The company also feels that it bolsters their aggressive objectives for 2018, including rapid growth across EMEA and North America, support for a wider range of use-cases to deliver more value to customers and continued innovation within the product with more automation and prescriptive features to solidify Tinyclues’ place as the leading AI-first solution for marketing campaign intelligence.

Source: Gartner, “Multichannel Marketing Effectiveness Survey 2017: Marketers Are on a Mission to Advance Multichannel Marketing Results,” Noah Elkin, Adam Sarner, 17 November 2017.

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics,” Martin Kihn, Christi Eubanks, Lizzy Foo Kune, 4 October 2017.

