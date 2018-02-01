How great of an effect a tech company can have on a new town comes down to one thing: jobs. And not just how many jobs that company creates, but how many other businesses are prompted to hire from that town because that new tech company set up shop.

For many heartland cities, the latest tech company coming to town is Amazon, thanks to its massive fulfillment center operation. But, a new study from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute finds that Amazon fulfillment centers aren’t creating many new jobs.

The typical ‘host county’ of an Amazon fulfillment centers sees roughly a 30 percent increase in warehouse and storage jobs two years after the fulfillment center opens, but no noticeable increase in the total number of private sector jobs.

The EPI pulled data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, a program of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report also shows that in counties where Amazon fulfillment centers were placed saw “small reductions in county-wide employment—albeit not statistically robust.”

These reductions could be due to a number of factors, including a decrease in population, and the loss of retail jobs. But there’s not enough evidence to suggest that these fulfillment centers are attracting new workers and companies to the town on the whole, says the EPI.

The study also did not find that warehouse workers in the host counties saw a significant change in their wages after Amazon opened a fulfillment center. (A previous study from The Economist found that in some counties where Amazon opened a warehouse, wages for workers in the warehouse sector dropped by as much as 30 percent).

The study did not look at whether existing businesses reported seeing an increase or decrease in new business since Amazon came to town — which can be another measure of economic impact.

According to the authors, the data shows that recruiting Amazon to build a fulfillment center is an “ineffective strategy to boost local employment,” and that towns should think twice before extending incentives to do so.

In a statement, Amazon said that “In addition to the 200,000 Amazon employees in the US, we know from 2016 data, which is more current than the EPI data, Amazon’s investments led to the creation of 200,000 additional non-Amazon jobs, ranging from construction jobs to healthcare industry positions. In fact, over the last five years, counties that have received Amazon investment have seen the unemployment rate drop by 4.8 percentage points on average, and in some areas, the rate has been lower than the state average.”

The release of the report comes in the middle of Amazon’s search for a city to place its second headquarters. However, the results of this study don’t necessarily mean that the city that lands HQ2 will see the same employment effects as the towns that are home to fulfillment centers.

The jobs that will be offered at HQ2 are vastly different than those offered at fulfillment centers. The average total compensation for jobs at HQ2 will be $100,000, according to Amazon. The pay at warehouse jobs ranges, but can pay more than $11.50 per hour.

Many of the jobs at HQ2 will also be management and engineering jobs — which require a greater amount of career experience or training. More experienced talent may means that more companies will want to set up shop in the city that plays host to HQ2, in an attempt to poach some of that talent. Meanwhile, warehouse workers have jobs that are physically demanding, require little experience, and as The Atlantic reported this morning, have grueling production goals.

The authors of the study are one of a number of researchers to make the argument that a large tech company coming to town will not be a silver bullet for that town’s economy. Instead, it all depends on the types of jobs the company will bring.

Michael Hicks, a professor of economics at Ball State University in Indiana, previously told VentureBeat that “there are almost no development clusters anywhere in the world where the production is located at the same place where the high-end jobs of manufacturing and R&D.”

So, if a town wants to attract high-level tech jobs, it can’t just recruit production or distribution outposts. It has to recruit R&D and other technological development centers.

The EPI also advocates that cities and towns “invest in public services (particularly in early-childhood education and infrastructure) that are proven to spur long-term economic development.”

Updated at 5:36 p.m. with a statement from Amazon.