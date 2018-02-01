Google Home smart speakers are now able to tell you when your favorite TV show is on and set musical alarms based on your favorite song, artist, playlist, or radio station, according to a blog post published today. To create a musical alarm, just say “OK Google, set an alarm for 6 a.m. that plays ‘Despacito'”… or another song if you’re sick of hearing “Despacito.”

Google Assistant currently supports streaming music from providers like Pandora, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Also out today: Google Assistant is now able to provide information about when a show is next expected to play. For example, you could say “Hey Google, what channel airs The Flash?” or “Hey Google, when does The Flash air next?”

Google Assistant can connect with Netflix and YouTube TV, Google’s $35-a-month service that plays most news, sports, and entertainment channels, which launched in February 2017.

The ability to personalize Netflix based on the sound of your voice was first made available late last month. That means you can say “OK Google, play Trailer Park Boys on Netflix” and it will cast the show from your Netflix account based on where you left off.

Amazon delivered musical alarms to Alexa device users in December 2017 shortly before the release of the Echo Spot, an Alexa-powered device with a two-inch-wide screen Amazon wants people to treat like a next-generation alarm clock.

More to come.