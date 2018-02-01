The awards recognize brands that are driving measurable, meaningful, and positive business impact through best-in-class content marketing

NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, today announced the winners of its 2018 Top 50 Awards. In the awards’ second year, NewsCred identified companies that pushed boundaries and inspired others through content marketing in 2017. More than one thousand companies were evaluated based on content strategy and initiatives, business impact, writing and visuals, and creativity. This year’s winners, comprised of brands of various sizes and across a multitude of industries, represent the best of content marketing today. From bespoke short films to augmented reality to long-form prose, these marketers spent the last year reinventing how brands tell stories by expanding the content types and channel mix used to offer customers uniquely valuable, authentic, and personal experiences.

“As the industry rapidly evolves, it’s imperative that brands not only keep pace with change, but actively seek new and innovative content marketing strategies that set them apart and result in measurable business benefits,” said Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and CEO, NewsCred. “NewsCred is committed to acknowledging companies that strategically and consistently raise the bar, whether by providing highly personalized content or leveraging new technology and formats to increase the success of their content marketing programs. We hope that their noteworthy strategies and measurement plans, along with their courage to step outside the lines and truly innovate, will inspire other marketers in their content marketing efforts.”

“The NewsCred Top 50 are the most innovative and successful companies strategically utilizing content marketing to engage audiences and drive meaningful ROI,” said Lisa Kalscheur, Senior Vice President of Marketing, NewsCred. “These brands understand that the strongest content marketing efforts are those with notable content hubs that drive interactions and conversions, offer innovative new technology integrations, and stem from noteworthy strategies and measurement plans. As a result, they inspire other marketers to rethink their current strategies and continually exceed expectations of their own content marketing.”

The 2018 NewsCred Top 50 Awards honorees include:

AUTO

Land Rover

Mazda

Zipcar

BEAUTY

Glossier

Sephora

FINANCE

Barclaycard

Bloomberg

Ellevest

Fidelity

First Republic

Goldman Sachs

Santander

FITNESS, ATHLETICS + LIFESTYLE

Adidas

Bumble

ClassPass

Equinox

Grindr

Headspace

Nike

Peloton

FOOD

Ben & Jerry’s

Clif Bar

Plated

Taco Bell

HEALTH + PHARMA

AbbVie

Cleveland Clinic

INSURANCE

Farmers Insurance

Generali Spain

Progressive Commercial

USAA

RETAIL

Bed Bath and Beyond

IKEA

Lowe’s

Patagonia

Stitch Fix

Zappos

TECH

Dell

First Round

Fujitsu

GE

Intercom

SAP Hybris

Sage

Slack

Twitter

TRAVEL

Away

JetBlue

KLM

Marriott

Visit Seattle

View the full list of 2018 Top 50 winners at: www.insights.newscred.com/best-content-marketing-brands

About The NewsCred Top 50 Awards

The NewsCred Top 50 is an annual awards program, sponsored by NewsCred, that recognizes global brands with best-in-class content marketing. The NewsCred Top 50 Awards provide a comprehensive list of the companies executing the most successful content marketing programs globally and driving inspiration and innovation in the industry.

About NewsCred

NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, empowers the world’s most ambitious brands with powerful technology, the largest and most diverse content offerings and proven, unrivaled expertise. Through its complete solution, NewsCred offers a repeatable methodology that guarantees ROI for the world’s leading CMOs and marketing leaders from companies including Barclays, Fidelity, HPE, USAA, and more.

Founded in 2008, NewsCred serves hundreds of customers in over 70 countries from seven global offices. Learn more at NewsCred.com, join our community at NewsCred Insights and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

