The awards recognize brands that are driving measurable, meaningful, and positive business impact through best-in-class content marketing
NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, today announced the winners of its 2018 Top 50 Awards. In the awards’ second year, NewsCred identified companies that pushed boundaries and inspired others through content marketing in 2017. More than one thousand companies were evaluated based on content strategy and initiatives, business impact, writing and visuals, and creativity. This year’s winners, comprised of brands of various sizes and across a multitude of industries, represent the best of content marketing today. From bespoke short films to augmented reality to long-form prose, these marketers spent the last year reinventing how brands tell stories by expanding the content types and channel mix used to offer customers uniquely valuable, authentic, and personal experiences.
“As the industry rapidly evolves, it’s imperative that brands not only keep pace with change, but actively seek new and innovative content marketing strategies that set them apart and result in measurable business benefits,” said Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and CEO, NewsCred. “NewsCred is committed to acknowledging companies that strategically and consistently raise the bar, whether by providing highly personalized content or leveraging new technology and formats to increase the success of their content marketing programs. We hope that their noteworthy strategies and measurement plans, along with their courage to step outside the lines and truly innovate, will inspire other marketers in their content marketing efforts.”
“The NewsCred Top 50 are the most innovative and successful companies strategically utilizing content marketing to engage audiences and drive meaningful ROI,” said Lisa Kalscheur, Senior Vice President of Marketing, NewsCred. “These brands understand that the strongest content marketing efforts are those with notable content hubs that drive interactions and conversions, offer innovative new technology integrations, and stem from noteworthy strategies and measurement plans. As a result, they inspire other marketers to rethink their current strategies and continually exceed expectations of their own content marketing.”
The 2018 NewsCred Top 50 Awards honorees include:
AUTO
Land Rover
Mazda
Zipcar
BEAUTY
Glossier
Sephora
FINANCE
Barclaycard
Bloomberg
Ellevest
Fidelity
First Republic
Goldman Sachs
Santander
FITNESS, ATHLETICS + LIFESTYLE
Adidas
Bumble
ClassPass
Equinox
Grindr
Headspace
Nike
Peloton
FOOD
Ben & Jerry’s
Clif Bar
Plated
Taco Bell
HEALTH + PHARMA
AbbVie
Cleveland Clinic
INSURANCE
Farmers Insurance
Generali Spain
Progressive Commercial
USAA
RETAIL
Bed Bath and Beyond
IKEA
Lowe’s
Patagonia
Stitch Fix
Zappos
TECH
Dell
First Round
Fujitsu
GE
Intercom
SAP Hybris
Sage
Slack
Twitter
TRAVEL
Away
JetBlue
KLM
Marriott
Visit Seattle
About The NewsCred Top 50 Awards
The NewsCred Top 50 is an annual awards program, sponsored by NewsCred, that recognizes global brands with best-in-class content marketing. The NewsCred Top 50 Awards provide a comprehensive list of the companies executing the most successful content marketing programs globally and driving inspiration and innovation in the industry.
About NewsCred
NewsCred, the global leader in enterprise content marketing, empowers the world’s most ambitious brands with powerful technology, the largest and most diverse content offerings and proven, unrivaled expertise. Through its complete solution, NewsCred offers a repeatable methodology that guarantees ROI for the world’s leading CMOs and marketing leaders from companies including Barclays, Fidelity, HPE, USAA, and more.
Founded in 2008, NewsCred serves hundreds of customers in over 70 countries from seven global offices. Learn more at NewsCred.com, join our community at NewsCred Insights and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
