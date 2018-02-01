Nature documentaries have brought so much joy in the world, like David Attenborough’s god-tier voiceovers and Benedict Cumberbatch’s inability to say “penguin.” Today, Niantic’s throwing its safari hat in the ring with a Pokémon Go trailer narrated by the inimitable Stephen Fry.

The short cinematic shows off some of the new Pokémon that have joined the mobile augmented reality game’s roster, all from the Hoenn region and hailing from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. New additions to Pokémon Go include the water-type Wailord and electric-types Plusle and Minun.

Pokémon Go debuted in summer 2016 and became an instant hit. As of June 2017, it’s earned more than $1.2 billion. Though it’s no longer the viral sensation it was at launch, Niantic has been rolling out content updates for its devoted fan base. It’s gradually added more Legendary creatures, dynamic weather, and updates to features like the gym system. It also hosts in-game events where players have a higher chance to find certain types of creatures.

And of course, it’s added more Pokémon to capture — though unfortunately, when you see them out in the wild, Stephen Fry won’t be there to narrate the occasion.