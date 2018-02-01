I suppose Rockstar Games has to release Red Dead Redemption II some day, but that doesn’t mean the studio can’t get hit us with another delay. The open-world Western is now due out October 26 after previously announcing the game would roll out in the spring of this year.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Coming October 26th 2018: https://t.co/LLSkGYfJMP pic.twitter.com/fSu8k9qVZe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 1, 2018

This is the second major delay for Red Dead Redemption II.

In October 2016, Rockstar launched a teaser trailer for the sequel. That video promised a “Fall 2017” release.

Then in September, Rockstar revealed a second trailer. This one dove deeper into the story and characters of Red Dead world. It also had a new release window: “Spring 2018.”

Well, now that spring is quickly approaching, Rockstar has a new delay for us.

If Red Dead Redemption II hits this new release date, that will make five full calendar years between the releases of its last two new retail games. Grand Theft Auto V debuted September 17, 2013, and the studio has not had anything new since despite having a new game per year on an annual basis for most of the previous decade.

Instead of producing new games, Rockstar has instead focused on content and updates for GTA: Online — the live-service mode built into GTA V.

When the new Red Dead does launch, you can expect it to have a similar online mode. And then … well, I hope you aren’t looking forward to GTA VI before the collapse of civilization.