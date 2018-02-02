Sega announced today that Yakuza 6: The Song of Life’s release date will be pushed back a month. The PlayStation 4 game debuted in Japan and parts of Asia in December 2016, and was originally slated to be out in the West on March 20. Its new launch date is now April 17, though a demo will be available for players starting on February 27.

An important update on Yakuza 6 : The Song of Life pic.twitter.com/8MILlBPI4x — Yakuza Game (@yakuzagame) February 2, 2018

Yakuza 6 is the seventh game in the action-adventure series, which follows the adventures of full-time gangster and part-time motivational speaker Kiryu Kazuma as he explores the Japanese district of Kamurocho, brawls with other gangsters, and completes minigames involving activities like karaoke and racing toy cars. The title sold 500,000 copies in its launch month and the series has more than 10.5 million lifetime sales.