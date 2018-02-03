Yesterday, I reported that competitive gamer Billy Mitchell may have misled record keepers with some of his best Donkey Kong scores. But while we were getting details of that scandal, the current Donkey Kong world-record holder Robbie Lakeman was setting a new high score. Lakeman beat his previous best of 1,230,100 points with 1,247,700. The record-keeping officials at Donkey Kong Forum and Twin Galaxies have verified the score.

The 3 hour and 49 minute playthrough had Lakeman maximizing his score through skillful jumps over obstacles and through some friendly random-number generation. You can watch the full playthrough right here:

Lakeman may still have better scores yet to come, and he could break the 1.25 million barrier next.