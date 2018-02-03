The first Steam hardware survey of 2018 is in, and it shows Oculus Rift and HTC Vive use at practically a tie.

This month sees HTC Vive as 46.96% (a 0.3% decrease from last month’s 47.26%) of the overall usage, while Rift is at 46.09% (a 0.05% decrease from 46.14% in December). Steam designates HTC Vive at this month’s most-used headset after the Rift took the top spot for the first time in December. That said, this chart shows that Rift and Vive usage on Steam is almost neck-and-neck right now.

Explaining the slight drops on both the Rift and Vive’s side, Microsoft’s Windows ‘Mixed Reality’ headsets grew from 4.35% to 5.17%. As always, this is an optional survey and headsets have to be plugged into Steam when it takes place to count, so it’s not a definitive way of telling whether the Rift or Vive has sold more.

Now that we’re a month into 2018 we have a bit of a better idea of what the VR landscape looks like for the year. Most notably, HTC is set to release its upgraded Vive, the Vive Pro, as a single headset within the next two months and then as a full package with new trackers later in the year. Will the upgraded specs help Vive get ahead in the survey?

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018

The PC Gaming channel is presented by Intel®'s Game Dev program.