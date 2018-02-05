Telegram’s developer provided few details as to why its secure messaging applications briefly disappeared and reappeared in Apple’s App Store several days ago, but Apple today confirmed that it pulled the apps for a serious reason: Telegram was serving child pornography to users, and it wouldn’t be allowed back in the App Store until the issue was fixed.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, App Store chief Phil Schiller said that Apple had been alerted that Telegram’s apps were sharing child pornography, which Apple verified, removing the apps and notifying authorities. Rather than remaining passive about the problem, Apple then pushed the developer to remove the content, ban the users responsible for posting it, and install “more controls to keep this illegal activity from happening again.”

Apple’s removal of Telegram from the App Store coincided with seemingly minor updates to the developer’s Android apps, suggesting that nothing serious was amiss until Apple said otherwise. Telegram has long promised users ultra-secure communications that cannot be read even by foreign governments, but it has been targeted by Iranian state-sponsored hackers, and more recently criticized by Russian authorities for facilitating terrorism. Telegram has previously brushed off complaints about bad uses of its service, suggesting that dangerous users will simply change apps, and truly blocking them would require blocking the internet.

Nonetheless, Apple clearly believed that Telegram could do more to police bad users, and apparently leveraged the possible loss of its iOS user base to force a rapid change. Schiller explained in an email that Apple “will never allow illegal content to be distributed by apps in the App Store and we will take swift action whenever we learn of such activity… we have zero tolerance for any activity that puts children at risk.”

Apple’s action on behalf of at-risk children comes several weeks after activist investors asked the company to do more to protect children from “iPhone addiction,” and CEO Tim Cook suggested that social media might share blame for device “overuse.” Schiller’s email is reproduced below.