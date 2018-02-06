Internet domain name registrar and web hosting giant GoDaddy has announced that it’s integrating its GoCentral DIY website builder with Google My Business.

This marks the first third-party website builder to integrate directly with Google My Business, which is a free Google service for businesses to manage their online information such as opening hours, contact details, photos, reviews, and so on.

GoDaddy first launched its GoCentral tool last January, serving as a “mobile-friendly” website builder underpinned by a suite of ecommerce and marketing tools. With this latest integration, users will be able to create and submit a Google My Business listing as they create a website in GoCentral; they will also be able to read and respond to online reviews, and view metrics. However, the company told VentureBeat that it expects to expand its functionality in the future.

It’s worth noting here that Google My Business already offers a website builder of its very own, designed to enable smaller businesses — who may already have an online business listing through Google — to create a simple website. After all, most consumers these days who are researching a company online will likely expect to see a website of some description.

GoDaddy said that during beta testing, more than 1,000 businesses elected to submit a listing to Google My Business. From today, Google My Business integration is available to anyone on the GoDaddy GoCentral Business Plus and Online Store tiers — those on “personal” or “business” tiers won’t have access.