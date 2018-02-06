Chinese smartphone giant Huawei has unveiled its first Honor-branded Lite smartphone for the global market.

The Honor 9 Lite launched in India a few weeks ago, and today the company revealed that the device will now be “available globally,” including in Europe. But the company didn’t reveal when — or if — the phone would be made available in the U.S.

The Honor 9 Lite follows the India-only release of the Honor 9i last year, insofar as it too sports dual-lens cameras (13MP and 2MP) on both the front and back. The four cameras help optimize the field of view and focus for selfies and standard photos.

The device also has a 5.65-inch “bezel-less” FullView HD display, a 3,000 mAh battery, and an octa-core Kirin 659 chipset.

This is very much a mid-range smartphone, which is reflected in its price — while we don’t have full global pricing available at the time of writing, it will cost €229 in Europe, equivalent to around $285 (USD).

Four eyes

Few smartphone cameras have hitherto claimed four lenses. Aside from the Honor 9 Lite and the Honor 9i, the China-only Gionee S10 launched last year with a pair of dual-lense cameras, while the rumored flagship Huawei G10 device also promised four eyes, though it has yet to materialize.

The Honor 9 Lite is actually the second smartphone in Huawei’s budget sub-brand lineup to sport the “Lite” branding — the company unveiled the Honor 8 Lite last year for a handful of markets in Asia.

Huawei is still the world’s third biggest smartphone company in terms of both market share and shipments, according to recent IDC figures, and its Honor spinoff is among the top brands at the “value” end of the spectrum, alongside the likes of Vivo and OPPO.