Sega is bringing another one of its recent console hits to the PC. This time it’s the competitive puzzle game Puyo Puyo Tetris. This mashup of Puyo Puyo (Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine) and Tetris mechanics hits Steam on February 27. It was previously available in North America and Europe on Switch and PlayStation 4.

Puyo Puyo Tetris features a variety of modes as well as support for up to four simultaneous players. You can play either pure Puyo Puyo or pure Tetris, but the game gets especially interesting when Sega begins mixing the two together. In one mode, Tetris and Puyo Puyo pieces fill up the same play space. In another, you switch between playing Tetris and Puyo Puyo at regular intervals.

If that sounds ovewhelming, it often is. But that’s what makes Puyo Puyo Tetris so much fun — and you also always have the option to return to the familiar confines of vanilla Tetris.

This is the latest development in Sega’s efforts to bring more of its back catalog to PC. In May, the company released its Xbox 360 classic shooter Vanquish on Steam. That followed an April release of Bayonetta, the stylish character action game from developer Platinum, on the PC distribution service.

Sega has found a lot of success with PC gaming. One of its most successful development divisions is the Total War studio Creative Assembly. The company wants to increase its visibility on that platform because it sees a potential global audience that has missed out on a lot of its past hits. This is giving second life to the aforementioned releases, and it should give Sega some extra revenue for the next couple of years as slowly rolls out new ports.