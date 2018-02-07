Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label revealed today that it has a new Kerbal Space Program add-on in the works. The Making History Expansion will (ahem) launch for the PC version March 13. It introduces a number of features including a mission editor and a mission pack inspired by important moments in actual space flight.

Developer Squad, which Take-Two acquired last year, is working on Making History right now, and this is the first expansion for the rocketry simulator. The studio is aiming to keep Kerbal fresh for the long-term because Take-Two thinks it has potential to grow more popular over the next several years.

“Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion will provide players with an entirely new set of tools and content that fundamentally change how the game is played,” Private Division president of production Allen Murray said. “We can’t wait to see the creativity of the KSP community around the world as they create and share missions.”

The mission editor is the big feature in Making History. It enables players to edit together their own missions, but then they can share it with friends and other KSP players. This will enable players to create their own epic space quests that others can experience as well.

As for the History Pack, Squad has not provided any specific examples, but it sounds like you will get a chance to spacewalk in the steps of NASA astronauts. To enable more realism, Squad is also introducing new ship components and space suits inspired by humanity’s space race from the middle of the last century.