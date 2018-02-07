One of the coolest features on livestreaming platform Mixer is expanding to a new game today. Microsoft revealed that it has added a HypeZone channel to Mixer for Epic Games’ Fortnite: Battle Royale. This livestream actively switches from one Mixer broadcaster to another. Like the NFL Red Zone, HypeZone Fortnite switches to players who are close to getting a win.

This makes the HypeZone a great way to discover new livestreamers and to see a lot of different kinds of playstyles during the most crucial time of a match. Check it out for yourself right here:

Mixer already had a HypeZone PUBG channel for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and both of these livestreams work the same way. The HypeZone knows which active streamers are closest to getting a win in the 100-person last-player-standing shooter. When it switches to a new broadcaster, you know you’re going to see some intense fighting. And the HypeZone sticks with a player until they win or they die. When the action is over, HypeZone Fortnite swaps in someone new so that you have very little downtime.

I’ve been watching HypeZone Fortnite and PUBG throughout the day, and I’m finding it addictive. The short bursts of action rarely last more than a couple of minutes, and that plays well into my short attention span. It never gives me the chance to grow bored, and it’s something I could see leaving on all day long.