Headup Games announced today that Bridge Constructor Portal is coming to Xbox One and Switch on February 28. A PlayStation 4 version will follow on March 1.

Bridge Constructor Portal is crossover between the the bridge-building series and Valve’s first-person puzzle franchise. Bridge Constructor Portal features gameplay similar to previous Bridge Constructor titles, but it takes place in Portal’s Aperture Labs. And using the titular portals is a major part of building your bridges.

Bridge Constructor Portal came out for PC, iOS, and Android in December. The PC version already has over 100,000 owners on Steam, according to SteamSpy. Expanding to consoles can introduce the game to a larger audience.

That could be especially true on Switch, which has become the go-to place for indie games since launching in March 2017. Indie hits like the recent Celeste have been selling best on the Switch.